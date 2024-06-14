Biden says he won’t commute son Hunter's sentence on gun charges

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would not commute the sentence of his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted this week on three federal felony counts for lying on a federal form about his drug addiction when he bought a handgun in 2018.

In response to a question at the Group of 7 summit in Italy, Biden reiterated his earlier position that he would not pardon his son.

“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter,” Biden said. “He has overcome addiction. He’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know. I am satisfied that I’m not going to do anything. I said I’d abide by the jury decision. I will do that.”

As he was leaving the stage, Biden was asked whether he would use his authority to issue a commutation, which would leave the guilty verdict intact but wipe out some or all of the punishment. He responded, “No.”

Hunter Biden, whose sentencing date has not been set, faces up to 25 years in prison on the gun charges, although sentencing guidelines call for a fraction of that penalty.