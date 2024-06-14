Biden says he won’t commute son Hunter's sentence on gun charges

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would not commute the sentence of his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted this week on three federal felony counts for lying on a federal form about his drug addiction when he bought a handgun in 2018.
In response to a question at the Group of 7 summit in Italy, Biden reiterated his earlier position that he would not pardon his son.
“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter,” Biden said. “He has overcome addiction. He’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know. I am satisfied that I’m not going to do anything. I said I’d abide by the jury decision. I will do that.”
As he was leaving the stage, Biden was asked whether he would use his authority to issue a commutation, which would leave the guilty verdict intact but wipe out some or all of the punishment. He responded, “No.”
Hunter Biden, whose sentencing date has not been set, faces up to 25 years in prison on the gun charges, although sentencing guidelines call for a fraction of that penalty.
Legal analysts said it was possible that the president’s son could receive a year or less behind bars or even probation; first-time offenders who did not use weapons for a violent crime typically receive much lighter sentences.
On Wednesday, a White House spokesperson did not rule out the possibility that Joe Biden might commute his son’s sentence, saying she had not spoken with the president about the matter yet.
Among those in the crowd as Biden addressed his son’s case publicly for the first time since the verdict were two of Hunter Biden’s daughters.
Hunter Biden is scheduled to go on trial in Los Angeles in September on charges that he evaded a tax assessment, failed to file and pay taxes, and filed a false or fraudulent tax return. It is considered the more serious case against him.
Published 14 June 2024, 03:54 IST