Biden, trying to steady reelection campaign, stumbles over his words

“You need someone, someone who is going to make sure that — the Supreme Court just issued a decision, by the way, that threatens the American principle that we have no kings in America,” he said. “There’s no one above the law.”

“That’s where we always — we gave Donald Trump executive — a power to, to use a system — and it’s just never contemplated by our founders because of the people he appointed to the court,” he said, appearing to stutter several times, a condition he has struggled with since he was a child. “It’s just presidential immunity. He can say that I did this in my capacity as an executive, it may have been wrong, but I did it. But that’s going to hold — because I — and this is the same guy who says that he wants to enact revenge.”

The president’s responses to Ingram’s four questions were lengthy as he largely stuck to listing his accomplishments in office and criticizing Trump. But in the 17-minute interview, he sometimes stopped himself in the middle of an answer.

In the answer about the importance of voting, he began talking about Trump’s proposal to increase tariffs on all Chinese goods imported into the United States. He cut himself off in the middle of the answer, apologizing for going on too long.

“He wants a 10 per cent tariff on everything imported to the United States,” he said, “which experts point out is going to raise the taxes on average Americans 2,500 bucks, raise the taxes while he gives a $5 trillion tax cut next time out for everybody making — anyway, just, I don’t want to get too wrapped up in it, really.”

Biden also stopped himself from using an epithet to describe Trump during an answer in which he talked about his son Beau, who died from brain cancer after serving for a year in Iraq. Biden has placed the blame for his death on his proximity to so-called burn pits, where waste was disposed of.

“He went a very healthy man, came back with Stage 4 glioblastoma — more brain injuries in that war than any other war — and he died,” Biden said. “I’ll be damned if I let this S.O. — excuse me — this president, talk about veterans the way he talked.”

At the end of the interview with Ingram, the president once again acknowledged his poor debate performance.

“The fact of the matter is that, you know, it was — I screwed up,” he said. “I made a mistake.”