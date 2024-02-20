Body of London chemical attacker likely found in River Thames: London police

London: London police said on Tuesday they believed they had recovered from the River Thames the body of a man suspected of injuring several people last month by throwing a corrosive chemical on them.

A manhunt was launched for Abdul Ezedi after a woman and her two daughters, aged 8 and 3, were attacked on Jan. 31 in Clapham, south London, in a "horrific" incident which left the mother with life-changing injuries.

London's Metropolitan Police, who earlier this month said that based on CCTV footage Ezedi was presumed to have drowned in the Thames, said a body was seen near Tower Pier on Monday afternoon and was recovered by the Marine Policing Unit.