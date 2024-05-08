Boeing cargo plane lands in Istanbul without front wheels, no casualties

Istanbul: A FedEx Airlines Boeing 767 cargo plane landed at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday without deploying its front landing gear but managed to stay on the runway and avoided casualties, Turkey's transport ministry said.

The aircraft, flying from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, informed the control tower at Istanbul Airport that its landing gear had failed to open, and landed with guidance from the tower, the ministry said in its statement.

Airport rescue and fire fighting teams were scrambled before landing, but no one was injured. The ministry gave no reason for the failure.