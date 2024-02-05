Brazilian footballer Dani Alves on trial in Spain for alleged sexual assault

Barcelona: Former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves will go on trial in Barcelona on Monday over a claim that he sexually assaulted a woman in the bathroom of a nightclub in the city in 2022.

The 40-year-old defender was arrested in January of last year in the Spanish city and has been held in prison since then.

Alves initially denied any sexual encounter with the woman whom he said he did not know.

He later said he had consensual sex with his accuser, saying he had denied it originally to protect his marriage.