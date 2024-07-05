Brexit campaigner Farage promises trouble after election to UK parliament

With his Reform UK party poised to do better than expected according to an exit poll, Farage now has the chance to use the British parliament as his platform and is set on making his Reform UK party Britain's true opposition.

His main line of attack will be immigration, with Reform UK pledging to limit entry, leave the European Convention on Human Rights and push migrants arriving by small boats back to France before they land on British shores.

He will also push for lower taxes and says that unless new arrivals to Britain are genuine refugees, they should not get any benefits or free health care for five years. He denies the party is racist, however, and has kicked out several candidates for reported racist, or otherwise offensive comments.

Such is the scale of the collapse of the Conservative vote that while some lawmakers and party members rule out joining forces with such a divisive figure, others question whether Farage will eventually merge with, or take over, the party.

"It's going to be necessary to find a way forward," said one former Conservative minister on condition of anonymity. "And in all frankness, I can't see a way forward that doesn't involve Mr. Nigel Farage."

Farage's victory in Clacton caps a career of taking on what he sees as the 'establishment', presenting himself as a man of the people -- those voters who feel forgotten and ignored by mainstream parties -- in the mould of his friend Donald Trump.

Asked what methods he planned on using, Farage told Reuters he felt he was pretty effective in the European Parliament, where his earlier-named Brexit Party ended up with 29 seats. "I'll tell you what, I was the bloody nuisance there," he said.

Farage was fined after comparing the then president of the European Council Belgian Herman Van Rompuy in 2010 to a "low-grade bank clerk" from a "non country".

"(I'll use) humour. Always humour," Farage said at an election event in the Welsh town of Merthyr Tydfil. "Humour works better than anything. It always has, it always will."