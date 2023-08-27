BRICS plus six: New interests, traditional agenda

Strategic autonomy

India promoted the BRICS Plus process before. It sees an expanded BRICS as an opportunity to retain its strategic autonomy, enhance its global influence, promote multilateralism and South-South cooperation, strengthening regional security and addressing global challenges such as climate change and terrorism. India is also linked to South Africa and Brazil through the democratic initiative of IBSA, indicating potential fault lines with authoritarian regimes in the grouping and elsewhere.

A second major outcome of the 15th BRICS meeting is de-dollarisation and an emphasis on transactions in local currencies. The BRICS declaration suggested an interest among member states in triggering de-dollarisation or implementing exchanges in local currencies. Indeed, a proposal was mooted for the respective finance ministries and central banks of BRICS countries to launch national currency-based payment systems. While Brazil and India are said to be lukewarm towards this idea, others such as a seized Russia and an ambitious China are keen on implementing this process.

Russia and Iran faced western sanctions due to the Ukraine conflict and the nuclear programme respectively. This generated concerns in China about potentially being the next country to witness sanctions due to the emerging US-China “decoupling” or “de-risking” trends.

Due to these bans and its political agenda of “occupying the centre stage”, China is exploring the possibilities of reduced dependence on the US dollar. China constitutes an overwhelming 70 per cent of the BRICS economy, India making up 13 per cent and the other members making up the rest. This has put enormous economic influence in China’s hands.

China had suggested the Belt and Road Initiative contracting countries transact in local currencies to start with. However, this was not successful. In fact, it is estimated that the US dollar is used in more than 88 per cent of global currency transactions, followed by the Euro.

None of the BRICS countries come anywhere close to this number. Hence, a unified BRICS currency is a distant dream, especially given the wide difference among the BRICS countries.

China also has other constraints in the BRICS. There are diversified economic structures and priorities among the member states — some, such as India, have territorial disputes that have the potential to complicate cooperation within the grouping. China itself is witnessing slowing growth (3.3 per cent last year) and rising debt levels that could constrain its ability to invest in and engage with other BRICS countries.

The BRICS countries supported multipolarity, since the idea was generated by late Russian Premier Primakov and reflected the aspirations of the emerging economies. Multipolarity implied questioning the unipolar tendencies of the US in Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns or alleged regime changes. Opposing “neo-interventionism”, “coloured revolutions” and information dominance became the main focus of this multipolar campaign. Russia and China are the main architects of this trend, and it suited Brazil and India’s interests for a while.

More than doubling the BRICS membership at Johannesburg is said to challenge existing economic blocks like the G7, although many of them are members of the G20. The subtle shadowboxing that the BRICS countries can exercise needs to be seen in the next round of their showdown with the West.