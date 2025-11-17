Menu
Homeworld

Britain's BBC 'determined to fight' any Trump case, chair tells staff

'I want to be very clear with you - our position has not changed. There is no basis for a defamation case and we are determined to fight this,' BBC's chair Samir Shah said.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 13:56 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 13:56 IST
