Britain's Starmer says no plans for youth mobility scheme with EU

Reuters
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 12:21 IST

Berlin: Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday Britain had no plans to negotiate a youth mobility scheme with the European Union to get better Brexit terms, and repeated he would not take the country back into the bloc's single market.

On a visit to Germany, where he unveiled plans for a new bilateral agreement with Berlin, Starmer told a news conference: "we do not have plans for the youth mobility scheme, but we do have plans for a closer relationship between us and the EU."

Published 28 August 2024, 12:21 IST
World newsBritainUKEUKeir Starmer

