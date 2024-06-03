British ambassador to Mexico sacked after pointing gun at staff

Mexico has long reeled from violence linked to the country's warring drug cartels, with around 30,000 people murdered a year.

"We are aware of this incident and have taken appropriate action," said a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Benjamin's LinkedIn page says his term as ambassador ended in May, and a biography posted on the government website for the United Kingdom notes he "was UK Ambassador to Mexico between 2021 and 2024."

Neither Benjamin nor the country's embassy in Mexico responded to a request for comment.