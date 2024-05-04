British Indian friends join line-up of challenging new real-world UK show

London: Two British Indian female professionals have been unveiled in the final line-up of a challenging new real-world series set to hit UK screens from next week, in which contestants are challenged to double their money within hours in pursuit of a hefty cash prize.

Nutritionist-chef Radhika Howarth and historian-storyteller Seema Anand are among 13 pairs of contestants who will go head-to-head in ‘Double the Money’ on Channel 4 from Thursday evening.

They each are handed a modest starting pot of seed money at the start of the show and their mission is to double the money within the next few hours or face elimination from the game.

“It's an amazing opportunity to proudly represent Indian women on an international platform, especially those of our age, and break down stereotypes along the way,” says the duo in their 60s.

“Each day on set has been a new adventure, and we've formed bonds with fellow contestants that will last a lifetime. It's been an honour to challenge stereotypes and showcase our resilience and determination on a global stage. This experience has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that has left an indelible mark on us,” they said.