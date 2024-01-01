British Sikh trekker Polar Preet breaks solo skiing record

“It does not belong to me alone. It belongs to everyone that helped me get here. It is ours. I’m sure I will not hold the record for long and will happily help the person who beats it,” she added.

As someone who is now very familiar with the continent, Chandi describes Antarctica as an "incredible place" to be.

“This is my third season in a row and I still feel as though I’m dipping my toe into an ocean… It is a place you treat with respect and hope it allows you safe passage. Thank you Antarctica for keeping me safe,” she said.

In January last year, she completed a trekking challenge to become the first Indian-origin woman to set the record of a solo unsupported trek to the South Pole, travelling 1,397 km across Antarctica in temperatures as cold as minus 50 degrees Celsius. The previous record was 1,381 km, set by Anja Blacha in 2020. However, she was disappointed that she did not have enough to meet her original aim of becoming the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported.

“This year was tough after attempting and not completing a big trip in Jan 2023. It took me a while to recover and I didn’t think I would come back out again this season. And then that little thought came into my head,” she reflects.

It was around four years ago when she was learning about Antarctica that she decided she wanted to do a crossing of the continent. However, she did not put in her application to the Antarctic Logistics and Expeditions (ALE), which handles the permissions for such expeditions, immediately because she wanted to build up some experience before setting off on her record-breaking missions.

Chandi has always been keen to push the human body to its limits and sees her adventures as part of this wider mission. As an "endurance athlete", she has run marathons and ultra-marathons and, as a British Army officer, completed large-scale exercises and deployments in Nepal, Kenya and a United Nations peacekeeping tour of South Sudan.