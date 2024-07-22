Can Harris inherit Biden’s campaign cash? Most likely, yes.

It’s the $96 million question: Can Vice President Kamala Harris seamlessly inherit the huge sum of money that President Joe Biden amassed in his war chest for the Biden-Harris ticket?

The answer is likely to be legally straightforward but politically charged.

Within minutes of Biden’s dropout announcement Sunday, Republicans appeared poised to challenge any change to the account. The Republican National Committee is leaving open the possibility of lawsuits related to the potential transfer and use of Biden campaign money, according to one official with knowledge of the matter, The New York Times reported Saturday.

But Dara Lindenbaum, a commissioner on the Federal Election Commission, said that because Harris was on the Biden-Harris campaign committee’s registration statement, the money was hers.

“In my view, this is not an open question,” Lindenbaum, a Democratic appointee, said in an interview. The FEC, a six-member, bipartisan board, would most likely field any legal challenges to the campaign’s moves.

“It’s very clear,” Lindenbaum said, adding, for emphasis: “If Kamala Harris is the Democratic presidential nominee, she gets to use all the money in the account.”