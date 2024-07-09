Canada has become outlier among NATO members: Report

Politico said one of the 12 founding members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Canada readily signed the 2014 pledge to spend 2 per cent of the GDP on defence, in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's seizure of Crimea in Ukraine. The alliance as a whole might have been slow to get there, but this year, 23 of the 32 NATO members will hit the mark as fears grow along the alliance's eastern front over Putin's plans.