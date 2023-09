Canada says it has information linking India government agents to Sikh leader's murder

"Canada has declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence and security officials of the Indian government," Trudeau said in an emergency statement to the House of Commons.

Trudeau said he had raised his concerns "personally and directly" to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a Group of 20 summit last week in India, about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.