Canada's Trudeau under fresh pressure after special election 'disaster'

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced fresh questions about his political future on Tuesday after the ruling Liberal Party lost a safe seat in a special election, underlining his unpopularity.

Final results, released at about 5 am, showed the official opposition Conservatives had won the race in the Toronto-St Paul's constituency for first time since 1988. The election was called after the previous legislator quit.

The victory marked the first time since 2015 that the Conservatives had broken the Liberals' control of vote-rich Toronto, which is home to dozens of seats and key to Trudeau's hold on power.