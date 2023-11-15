Canadian PM Trudeau tells Israel killing of babies in Gaza must end

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said the "killing of women, of children, of babies" in the besieged Gaza Strip must end, in his sharpest criticism of Israel since war against Hamas broke out over a month ago.

Canada has maintained that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group attacked southern Israel last month, killing 1,400 people and taking over 200 hostage. But like the United States and other allies, it has expressed increasing concern over the mounting death toll in the battered enclave, where local health officials say 11,000 people have been killed since the conflict started.

"I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching, on TV, on social media - we're hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents," he said.