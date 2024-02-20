Canadian student flies to school twice a week to avoid paying high rent in Vancouver

Many netizens have praised Chen's choice of commute, as the Air Canada flight he takes to UBC is quicker compared to the approximately 989 km journey by road between Calgary and UBC. One of the users on Reddit wrote, "Honestly doable. The flight is pretty quick and good deals on flights would be way less than rent, food, and other costs."

In response to another comment on his post, Chen also mentioned that the place he stays at with his parents in Calgary is only 10 minutes away from the airport, making the flight option the most convenient for him.

The University of British Columbia has reportedly acknowledged the persistent issue of high rent accommodations in Vancouver and is now considering the creation of below-market housing facilities for students facing this challenge.

Andrew Parr, who is UBC’s Associate Vice-President of Student Housing and Community Services, was quoted by Daily Hive as saying, "We recognize that finding affordable rental accommodation in Vancouver and Kelowna is a challenge for some of our students, as it is for others renting in the communities,” Parr said. “In Vancouver, it is especially difficult.”

UBC's website does not provide details about any transportation facilities or allowances specifically aimed at assisting students with commuting from distant locations like Calgary. Instead, it lists travel reimbursements and allowances for students attending events outside the campus or British Columbia.