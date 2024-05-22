Chad's PM Succes Masra resigns after disputed election; Mahamat Idriss Deby confirmed winner

N'Djamena: Chad's Prime Minister and Opposition leader Succes Masra has tendered his resignation after interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby was confirmed as a winner of the May 6 presidential elections, Masra said on Wednesday.

Masra, a staunch opponent of the junta, who seized power in April 2021, was appointed prime minister of the transitional government in January, four months ahead of the poll, in a move to appease the opposition.

In March, his candidacy was cleared for the presidential election to return the country to constitutional rule. The oil-producing country is the first of a string of coup-hit states in West and Central Africa's Sahel region to attempt such a return.