Cheated with 300 women: Chinese woman exposes boyfriend in 58-page PowerPoint presentation

A Chinese woman accused her boyfriend of infidelity and prepared and posted online a 58-page PowerPoint (PPT) document describing how the man was involved in sexual activities with hundreds of women.
According to a report by South China Morning Post, the woman, in her PPT, accused the man named Shi who was a management trainee at China Merchants Bank's Shenzhen headquarters.
The woman claimed that the man was unfaithful and exchanged romantic messages with over 300 women, which also included sex workers, in a year.
The woman who initially perceived Shi as a 'gentleman', had started dating him in October 2023.
The woman was appalled in June after she found out that the man had been involved in exchanging sexually lascivious messages while chatting with hundreds of women.
According to SCMP, in the PPT that she had crafted, the woman revealed that the man had visited sex workers 9 times between March and August and had also paid them between 2,500 to 5,000 yuan.
The intimate messages which Shi exchanged with over 300 girls on dating apps were also shown in the PPT, which were labelled with trade settlement terminologies to avoid suspicion.
The woman also disclosed pictures of the man being involved in sexual encounters with numerous women.
According to the publication's report, in June, the woman confronted Shi about his infidelity to which he kneeled down pleading for forgiveness, making promises that such a thing wouldn't happen again and urging her not to tell anyone about it.
To avoid upsetting the man's parents, the woman claimed that she forgave him but was determined to seek revenge when the man continued his deeds in September.
Shi, a graduate from the School of Economics at Xiamen University, took part in a programme at the China Merchants Bank which aimed at training young professionals for leadership goals, good pay and advancing opportunities.
According to reports, the bank terminated Shi's employment and also expelled him from the Chinese Communist Party on September 19.
According to SCMP, the woman asserted to report his involvement with sex workers to police and other authorities, as prostitution is illegal and banned in China.
However, a lawyer named Liao Hua from the Taihetai Law Firm opined that the woman's act of posting unverified information about Shi might violate his privacy.
Reacting to the man's promiscuity, people have made remarks over strong women and disloyal men.
According to SCMP, a comment read, "This is what a powerful woman does: never forgive, never trust again, and make him pay for his disloyalty."
Another one read, "Is it really that easy to work at China Merchants Bank if he had time to cheat on his girlfriend with 300 women?"
