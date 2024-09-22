Cheated with 300 women: Chinese woman exposes boyfriend in 58-page PowerPoint presentation

A Chinese woman accused her boyfriend of infidelity and prepared and posted online a 58-page PowerPoint (PPT) document describing how the man was involved in sexual activities with hundreds of women.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the woman, in her PPT, accused the man named Shi who was a management trainee at China Merchants Bank's Shenzhen headquarters.

The woman claimed that the man was unfaithful and exchanged romantic messages with over 300 women, which also included sex workers, in a year.

The woman who initially perceived Shi as a 'gentleman', had started dating him in October 2023.

The woman was appalled in June after she found out that the man had been involved in exchanging sexually lascivious messages while chatting with hundreds of women.

According to SCMP, in the PPT that she had crafted, the woman revealed that the man had visited sex workers 9 times between March and August and had also paid them between 2,500 to 5,000 yuan.

The intimate messages which Shi exchanged with over 300 girls on dating apps were also shown in the PPT, which were labelled with trade settlement terminologies to avoid suspicion.

The woman also disclosed pictures of the man being involved in sexual encounters with numerous women.