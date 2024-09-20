Chechen warlord claims Elon Musk 'remotely disabled' his Tesla Cybertruck

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's Chechen Republic, accused Elon Musk on Thursday of disabling a Tesla Cybertruck which he claimed he got from the billionaire last month.

Kadyrov, who's been in control in Chechnya for the last 17 years, shared a video in August of him driving an electric vehicle with what appeared to be a machine gun on the roof.

Musk had called the claims of him getting the vehicle from him a lie, Agence France-Presse reported.

Kadyrov, in the Telegram message, claimed Musk had remotely disabled the vehicle. "That’s not a nice thing for Elon Musk to do. He gives expensive gifts from the bottom of his heart and then remotely switches them off," he said.