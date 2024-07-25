Chicken strip missing in order: US woman runs over food joint manager

A single chicken strip was missing from the order, Carter allegedly told the store manager, and based on the complaint, the missing chicken strip was replaced by the manager.

The publication further quoting the police asserted that despite all this, Carter became irritated with the lack of ranch provided at the restaurant and spat on the store manager’s face.

The store manager used a different exit to capture her licence plate number as she left the restaurant. Upon noticing this, Carter ran up to the store manager and slammed into her.

Carter, according to the police, told the store manager, “You’re trying to get charges put on me?”

She went back to her vehicle, put her car in reverse, and backed into the store manager, the police further mentioned. All of this resulted in the vehicle hitting the manager’s left foot and ankle knocking her to the ground, leaving her ankle badly swollen and bruised.

Carter left the scene and was arrested the following day, the publication added. She was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault, the St Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said, and remains jailed without bond.

She is now awaiting a detention hearing on July 30 and a following court date on August 20, the publication added.