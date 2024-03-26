China calls hacking allegations by US, UK 'political manoeuvring'

Beijing: China on Tuesday urged the US and Britain to stop politicising the issue of cybersecurity, slandering and smearing China and imposing unilateral sanctions on the country.

"It is pure political manoeuvring for the United States and the United Kingdom to rehash the so-called cyberattacks carried out by China and to sanction Chinese individuals and entities," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it," he said.

US and British officials on Monday filed charges, imposed sanctions, and accused Beijing of a sweeping cyberespionage campaign that allegedly hit millions of people.

Authorities on both sides of the Atlantic nicknamed the hacking group Advanced Persistent Threat Group 31 or "APT31", calling it an arm of China's Ministry of State Security.