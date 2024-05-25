China ends war games, Taiwan details warplane, warship surge

taipei: China ended two days of war games around Taiwan, in which it simulated attacks with bombers and practiced boarding ships, and Taiwan's defence ministry detailed on Saturday the surge of Chinese warplanes and warships involved.

Chinese state television's military channel said late on Friday the drills had concluded. A commentary in the official People's Liberation Army Daily said they had lasted for two days from Thursday to Friday, as previously announced.

China's defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment on Saturday.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, launched the "Joint Sword - 2024A" exercises three days after Lai Ching-te became Taiwan's president, a man Beijing says is a "separatist".