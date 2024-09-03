China hits Canada with anti-dumping probe on canola imports in response to EV tariffs

The ICE canola contract for November delivery fell 4.7 per cent to $586.8 per metric ton.

"Canada's canola exports to China have increased significantly and are suspected of dumping, reaching $3.47 billion in 2023, with a 170 per cent year-on-year increase in volume and a continuous decline in prices," the ministry said.

"Affected by the unfair competition of the Canadian side, China's domestic rapeseed-related industries continued to suffer losses," it said.

China's rapeseed meal prices have plunged 22 per cent so far this year amid abundant oilseed supply and rising domestic production.

"The current (edible oil) domestic consumption is not strong, and there is an abundant supply of domestic stocks,” said Ma Wenfeng, senior analyst at Beijing-based agriculture consultancy Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultancy.

China imports its canola predominantly from Canada, followed by Russia and Mongolia.

"Arrivals from Canada have been growing at a fast rate," Ma said.

The world's second largest economy imported 5.5 million tons of canola in 2023, valued at $3.72 billion. Imports from Canada accounted for 94 per cent of the total.

Comparatively, the bulk of China's electric vehicle exports to Canada is from Tesla's Shanghai factory and local Chinese firms have no big exposure to that export market yet.

Canadian imports of automobiles from China to its largest port, Vancouver, jumped 460% year over year to 44,356 in 2023, when Tesla started shipping Shanghai-made EVs to Canada.