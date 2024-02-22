China-led proposal on investment facilitation has systemic concerns for WTO, say experts

New Delhi: The attempt of a group of countries led by China to integrate a proposal on investment facilitation into the World Trade Organisation has systemic concerns for the WTO and it would impact developing nations in pursuing their interest in future, experts say.

They said that the proposal talks about facilitating investments in the WTO member countries, but there is mixed evidence that such agreements help attract investors.

The concerns of the experts on the issue assumes significance as a China-led group of 130 countries are pushing to get an approval on their Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) proposal in the WTO's 13th ministerial conference (MC) this month.

The four-day meeting of trade ministers of 164-member global trade rule making body WTO begins on February 26 at Abu Dhabi, UAE. MC is the highest decision making body of the WTO.

The experts also said that this is a proposal of a group of countries, which is called a plurilateral agreement or joint statement initiative, which is not accepted by a number of nations including India and South Africa.

India has stated that this agenda falls outside the mandate of the global trade body.

The group wants to bring the proposal through annexure-4 of the WTO under which the proposal would be binding on only the signatory members and not on those who are opposed to it.

India should oppose in that case also as it will gradually normalise plurilateral pacts and that will "really erode the influence of developing countries to advance their interest in the future", Abhijit Das, an expert on international trade and former head, Centre for WTO Studies, said.