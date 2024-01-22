China on mediation mission to 'bridge' differences between Pakistan and Iran

China on Thursday last offered to play a “constructive role” to ease tension between Islamabad and Tehran after Pakistan conducted 'precision military strikes' against what it called 'terrorist hideouts' in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province that killed 9 people in the wee hours on Thursday. The attack was seen as retaliation to Iranian missile and drone attacks on Tuesday last which targeted two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province.