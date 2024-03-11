China passes law granting Communist Party more control over cabinet

Beijing: China's parliament on Monday revised a law to effectively grant the Communist Party more executive control over China's cabinet, the State Council, after cancelling the premier's post-parliament news conference for the first time in three decades.

The amended State Council Organic Law passed by 2,883 delegate votes, with eight opposing and nine abstaining, during the closing day of the National People's Congress in Beijing.

It was the latest in a series of measures in recent years that have gradually eroded the executive authority of the State Council, helmed by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, which nominally oversees China's 21 government ministries as well as local governments.

Legal experts say the amendment of the State Council Organic Law for the first time since 1982 continues a trend of transferring more power from the state into the Party's hands, leaving the government to faithfully implement Party directives.

Newly added articles stress that the State Council must "resolutely uphold the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralised and unified leadership" and follow Xi Jinping Thought, the party's name for the president's signature ideology, which expounds on subjects ranging from diplomacy to culture.