Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China says will firmly support Pakistan's anti-terrorism efforts, both reaffirm position of Kashmir issue

However, the joint statement made no direct mention of the abrogation of Article 370 by India in August 2019.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 15:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 15:35 IST
World newsChinaPakistanSCO Summit

Follow us on :

Follow Us