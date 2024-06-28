Home
China stocks fall as investors cautious on US presidential debate

China's benchmark CSI300 fell 0.3 per cent at the open, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.8 per cent.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 01:39 IST
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 01:39 IST

Shanghai: China stocks opened lower on Friday, as investors cautiously watched the first live debate of the 2024 US presidential election race, on guard for any policy hints by the candidates that might affect China's economy.

US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, the two candidates in the debate, have both favoured a tough trade stance by imposing and threatening tariffs, on China in particular.

China's benchmark CSI300 fell 0.3 per cent at the open, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.8 per cent.

Published 28 June 2024, 01:39 IST
