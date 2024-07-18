China to be a major topic on day three of the Republican convention

Milwaukee: China would be a major common thread among the speakers on the third day of the Republican National Convention during which national security and border security will play an important role under the theme “Make America Strong Again”.

“That (China) will be a big part of it,” a senior Republican official said on the major topics that would come up during the speeches by over two dozen party leaders and experts on day three of the Republican National Convention in this city in Wisconsin.

The day-long event would be capped by Senator J D Vance, Republican’s vice-presidential nominee. He would be immediately preceded by presidential nominee Donald Trump and Usha Chilukuri Vance, the Indian-American wife of Vance.