China vows further action against Taiwan as needed

'The People's Liberation Army's actions will be pushed further with each 'Taiwan independence' provocation until the Taiwan issue is completely resolved,' the ministry said in a statement.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 12:56 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 12:56 IST
World newsChinaTaiwan

