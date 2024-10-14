China vows further action against Taiwan as needed

<p>China's defence ministry on Monday vowed to take further action against Taiwan if needed, following the holding of a day of war games around the island Beijing claims as its territory.</p><p>"The People's Liberation Army's actions will be pushed further with each 'Taiwan independence' provocation until the Taiwan issue is completely resolved," the ministry said in a statement.</p><p>Monday's drills were not a repeat of earlier war games held in May, but an increase in pressure against Taiwan independence, it added.</p>