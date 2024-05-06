China will never treat India as an equal partner: USISPF president Aghi

"It is still very small when you compare it to the global GDP, which is around $105 trillion. We are still around 3 to 3.5 per cent of the global GDP,” he told Indian-American entrepreneurs.

His remarks came as he participated in a panel discussion “New Global India” at the TiECon, the largest gathering of entrepreneurs and tech professionals organised by TiE Silicon Valley from May 1 to 3.

“More important is what we are seeing is the challenges India faces as it tries to grow its economy. One of the biggest challenges it faces is China. China in every aspect will never treat India as an equal partner,” he said.

“China is a military power, an economic and a technology power. Basically, its objective is to dominate starting with the Asian Pacific. It sees India as a challenge," Aghi said.

That's where India has to find a balance to continue its economic trajectory for the next 20-plus years without having a war with this neighbour with which it shares a border of 3,000 kilometres, he said.

"Chinese do realise that. So, what they're doing is a thousand-cut strategy. They moved a hundred thousand troops on the border. India has to move another 100,000 thousand troops. So, it's eating into the capital defence budget, spending less on capital investment, and more on operation. That's the Chinese strategy," he said.

At the same time, Aghi said, the US sees India as a pivotal partner.

He said the US has more joint exercises with India than any other country in the world.

China also poses the greatest threat to the United States, he said.

The US for the first time after the Second World War is facing an adversary of this magnitude, which unlike its previous adversaries like Russia is both a military and economic power, Aghi said.

Participating in the panel discussion, Satyan Gajwani, Times Internet vice chairman, said that in the last five years, India has seen a political machinery that is responsive and proactive.