China's defence minister asks major countries to take lead in safeguarding global security

In a multipolar world, "no one can afford to be an outsider or onlooker", he added.

"Countries no matter big or small, developed or developing, should have an equal right to participate in international affairs and voice their needs, and uphold their legitimate rights and interests," Dong said.

Dong's remarks come as communications ease between the U.S. and Chinese militaries despite roiling tensions over the South China Sea, Taiwan and Washington's concerns at Beijing's close relationship with Russia.

Dong made his remarks to representatives from 90 countries and international organisations at the tightly choreographed three-day forum, which ends on Saturday.

Dong said China would boost military ties with regional countries and "deepen and expand military relations with developing countries across the board."

"We should we should strengthen open and substantive military cooperation; we should step up personnel exchanges at different levels," he said.

The U.S. is represented by Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, Taiwan and Mongolia.

China is eager to promote itself as a responsible player in global conflicts, despite being entangled in long-simmering territorial spats in East Asia. This year's forum is themed "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future".

Dong is responsible for China's military diplomacy but is not part of the Central Military Commission, China's core command body.