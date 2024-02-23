China's 'dragon' baby boom may boost population in 2024: Report

The newspaper cited a hospital in Wuxi, in eastern China, reporting a 20 per cent increase in the number of newborns compared to a year ago, while a hospital in the northwestern Shaanxi province reported a 72 per cent increase in new births compared to 2023.

Marriage rates in China are closely tied to birth rates as unmarried mothers are often denied child-raising benefits, and last year, the number of marriage registrations rose for the first time in several years, due to a backlog from the pandemic.

Chinese policymakers are worried about the decline in births in a rapidly ageing population, with President Xi Jinping saying last year it was necessary to "actively cultivate a new culture of marriage and childbearing" for national development.