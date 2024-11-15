China's former agriculture minister expelled from communist party: State media

<p>Beijing: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China's</a> former agriculture minister Tang Renjian was expelled from the communist party and removed from his post due to serious violation of law and disciplines, state media reported on Friday.</p>.Canada could take over Russia, China to become nuclear 'superpower': Report.<p>Tang, 61, was governor of the western province of Gansu from 2017 to 2020 before being named minister of agriculture and rural affairs, according to official biographies. </p>