China's military says it conducted armed patrols, joint police patrols near China-Myanmar border

Beijing: China's military said on Monday it had organised army units and joint air-ground police patrols near the Myanmar border to maintain security and stability as fighting between Myanmar's ruling junta and rebel forces escalates.

The patrols will focus on Ruili, Zhenkang and other frontline areas, the military said in a statement.

The Southern Theater of the Chinese People's Liberation Army organised army units to test troops' ability to "quickly move, block and control, and strike together, and maintain security and stability in the border areas," the military said.