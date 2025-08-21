Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China's Tibet marks anniversary with songs, dances, reminders of Communist rule

China's hold over Tibetan Buddhism also extends to how the next Dalai Lama should be picked. The aging cleric turned 90 last month.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 11:31 IST
ChinaTibetInternational RelationsanniversaryChinese President Xi Jinping

Follow us on :

Follow Us