Chinese father-son duo study together for entrance exam, get enrolled in national university

A Chinese father-son duo has made the social media go 'aww' after they appeared for entrance exams together to apply for national university.
According to a report by South China Morning Post, the son named Liu Aohan (18) was accepted into the Future Aerospace Leadership Programme at the Beihang University in Beijing, making his family proud.
Aohan scored 625 points out of 750, and was ranked 64 in the 'science track of gaokao' which is a key entrance exam for Chinese universities.
According to the report, Aohan's father Jianbo (47) also appeared for the gaokao, and scored 454 marks out of 750 in arts track after which he was accepted for a business management major at the Guangxi Normal University in Guangxi Zhuang region.
The father started studying along with his son when Aohan was in second year of his secondary school.
A younger Aohan was distracted from studies and had started getting inclined to games which led to a drastic decline in his grades.
As a result, Jianbo gave Aohan a good beating, but later regretted his deeds and decided to set a good example for his son by accompanying him in his studies.
During the Covid pandemic, Jianbo studied together with his son at home and ever since then, Aohan turned to be the top student in his class.
The publication quoted Aohan as saying, "My dad is my role model. His study attitude was better than mine."
Jianbo who had to work right after completing his graduation to support his family financially, said that it was his dream to get enrolled into a university.
The father also said that he was good in Chinese and his son was good at mathematics and both taught each other to score better grades.
Jianbo asserted that his first responsibility as a father was to support his son's education financially.
Jianbo also said that he wishes to have a master's degree.
"There are so many things I need to learn. It is not yet the time to ‘lie flat’," the report quoted Jianbo as saying.
Published 28 August 2024, 10:28 IST