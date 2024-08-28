Chinese father-son duo study together for entrance exam, get enrolled in national university

A Chinese father-son duo has made the social media go 'aww' after they appeared for entrance exams together to apply for national university.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the son named Liu Aohan (18) was accepted into the Future Aerospace Leadership Programme at the Beihang University in Beijing, making his family proud.

Aohan scored 625 points out of 750, and was ranked 64 in the 'science track of gaokao' which is a key entrance exam for Chinese universities.

According to the report, Aohan's father Jianbo (47) also appeared for the gaokao, and scored 454 marks out of 750 in arts track after which he was accepted for a business management major at the Guangxi Normal University in Guangxi Zhuang region.

The father started studying along with his son when Aohan was in second year of his secondary school.

A younger Aohan was distracted from studies and had started getting inclined to games which led to a drastic decline in his grades.