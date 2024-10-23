Chinese influence operation targets US down-ballot races, Microsoft says

A spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington said China "has no intention and will not interfere in the US election" and that such claims are "full of malicious speculations."

Among other things, the bots criticized Moore’s support for Israel and used antisemitic language. Another collective of related accounts claimed Rubio was part of a financial corruption scheme.

The bots amplified support for Blackburn’s election rival while spreading claims she took money from pharmaceutical companies. With McCaul, they pushed narratives that he engaged in insider trading.

Moore, McCaul and Blackburn are all running for reelection next month. Rubio, who serves as vice chair of the Senate intelligence committee, is not up for reelection until 2028.

The Microsoft researchers found the influence effort did not result “in high levels of engagement.” The report did not provide any metrics for how many Americans viewed the relevant social media posts.

A spokesperson for Moore, Madison Green, said his office was aware of the campaign.