Chinese man retracts promise of gifting flat to colleague after remarrying at 93

A man in China signed an agreement with his colleague in order to give his flat, regretted his decision when he remarried at 93. The man had decided to give the flat in return of care and compassion, as per a report by South China Morning Post.

Tan, who is now 99 years old had had signed an agreement with his colleague Gu in 2005 where he promised to give him his flat in return of care.

Gu and his family's job included calling Tan, visiting him once a week, taking him on trips, buying clothes and groceries and looking after him when needed.

Tan promised to give his flat and its contents to Gu instead of his children as he did not have good relations with them.