Chinese man retracts promise of gifting flat to colleague after remarrying at 93

A man in China signed an agreement with his colleague in order to give his flat, regretted his decision when he remarried at 93. The man had decided to give the flat in return of care and compassion, as per a report by South China Morning Post.
Tan, who is now 99 years old had had signed an agreement with his colleague Gu in 2005 where he promised to give him his flat in return of care.
Gu and his family's job included calling Tan, visiting him once a week, taking him on trips, buying clothes and groceries and looking after him when needed.
Tan promised to give his flat and its contents to Gu instead of his children as he did not have good relations with them.
Tan believed that his children have not supported him well and ' not fulfilled the duty of support.' In the same year tan signed a contract of selling his 200,000-yuan (Rs 2,357,580.00) flat to Gu.
Tan did not pay the money for the flat, the contract was just for formality.
However, the situation changed when Tan got remarried in 2018. Tan sued Gu and said that he has not transferred his property to Gu.
Tan denied an 'annulment of their contract,' reported the publication.
Gu then counter sued Tan and asked for the rent since 2006. He also asked Tan to move out of the flat. Gu had proof of taking care of Tan for all these years, from massages sent to Tan and pictures clicked together.
However, the court dismissed both the parties request saying, they had 'fulfilled the agreement and formed a de facto maintenance and support relationship.'
As per the judgement, Gu will be inheriting Tan's property after his death.
Published 03 September 2024, 13:21 IST