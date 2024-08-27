Chinese military's airspace violation is utterly unacceptable, says Japan

Tokyo: The violation of Japan's airspace by a Chinese military aircraft is "utterly unacceptable", the top Japanese government spokesperson said on Tuesday, a day after Japan scrambled jets and summoned a Chinese embassy official in Tokyo in protest.

The airspace breach was "not only a serious violation of Japan's sovereignty but it also threatens our security", Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular press conference.

The government continues to monitor increasing Chinese military activity near Japan and will be fully prepared for any airspace violation, Hayashi said, while declining to comment on the details of the diplomatic talks between Tokyo and Beijing.