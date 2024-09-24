Chinese navy operates all three aircraft carriers for first time

Beijing: The Chinese navy for the first time carried out exercises and tests of all three of its aircraft carriers recently to highlight that its carrier warship programme has entered a fast lane, official media reported on Tuesday.

Currently, China has two aircraft carriers in operation - the Liaoning, a refit of the Soviet-era ship commissioned on Sept 25, 2012 - and Shandong, an indigenously built 2nd aircraft carrier commissioned in 2019.

China's third aircraft carrier Fujian, which is larger than the two carriers with a displacement of 80,000, is currently undergoing trials.