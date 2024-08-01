Chinese tenant finds out property's bizarre 10-year-old murder history

A Chinese tenant was left dumbstruck after he found that the place which he had rented, was where a heinous murder had taken place almost 20 years ago.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the man experienced the revelation after a Douyin blogger had shared a video on July 22 about a murder which had happened in March 2014, in China's northeastern Jilin province and city.

The revelation involved the disappearance of a woman who was showing the rental property to prospective tenants on behalf of her friends.

The woman's body was found covered by a red pillow, inside the rental property.

According to SCMP, the police found evidence - shredded rental agreement in toilet, which was pieced together, elevator surveillance footage - which led to believing that the two prospective tenants were probably the prime suspects.

Hours later after the video went viral, a social media user named Xingxinzhe put out a message saying that he has been living in the property and that he and his younger brother didn't have the slightest idea about the place's dark history.

Xingxinzhe shot a walkthrough video of the apartment titiled 'Come to see if you don't believe', which showed the decor of the duplex.