Christmas cheer turns tragic: US man shoots ex's new bf after dropping off gifts for his 3 kids

In a tragic turn of events on Christmas, a Michigan man escalated a holiday visit into a violent confrontation, resulting in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend's current partner after a heated argument.

The episode began on a positive note as Deandre Patrick Lawrence, 23, arrived at his ex-girlfriend's residence to present Christmas gifts to their three children, reported New York Post.

The situation deteriorated rapidly when Lawrence engaged in a physical altercation with her new boyfriend, who was present at the house, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office was quoted as saying.

Amid the conflict, the victim attempted to escape, but stumbled and fell. It was at this moment, the authorities allege, that Lawrence shot him twice in the back. The victim, though critically injured, has survived the attack.

Lawrence now faces charges of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession, as per the report. He was arrested following the incident.

During his arraignment on Wednesday, the court set his bond at $1 million, emphasising that, if released, Lawrence must avoid any contact with the victim or witnesses involved.

Expressing his dismay over the incident, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido stated, “Violent actions have no place in resolving disputes. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family. We will work to ensure accountability for this terrible Christmas Day shooting.”

Lawrence's next court appearance is scheduled for January 4, 2024.

