Climate concerns: Ahead of G20 Summit, study says bloc poured $1.4 trillion into fossil fuels in 2022

Tara Laan summed it up, saying, 'Fossil fuel companies made big profits during the energy crisis last year, so they don't want to change. But governments can push them in the right direction. G20 countries which account for 85 per cent of the world's GDP and 80 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions failed to reach an agreement on key issues crucial for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius at the climate ministers' meeting in Chennai last month.