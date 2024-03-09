Complaints over separatist views of new British Sikh BBC presenter

“I must bring to your attention the fact that your organisation is hiring extremists as ‘presenter’,” reads one such complaint addressed to the BBC’s new Indian-origin chair Samir Shah.

“Jaspreet is well known in the Sikh community as being a Khalistani – a far-right position within the Sikh community. For example, in her Twitter post she openly hashtags ‘Khalistan’,” it states.

“I’m shocked that the BBC would hire somebody who holds such extremist views,” notes one complaint, calling for an investigation.