Congressman Krishnamoorthi denounces racist attack on Harmeet Dhillon for Sikh prayer at RNC

At the Republican National Convention last Monday, Dhillon (55) said, "These last 48 hours have been some of the most intense, yet more prayerful of our lives, the heinous attack on President Trump and his supporters made all of us pause and seek answers in comfort."

A video by the California Republican Party, showed Dhillon saying at the Fiserv Forum, "I come from a family of Sikh immigrants, and I'm honoured to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith and tradition practised by over 25 million worldwide."

"We recite the Ardas (Sikh prayer) before any new endeavour, giving thanks to God and asking for his protection and help to uphold the values of humility, truth, courage, service, and justice for all," she added.