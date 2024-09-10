Cousin of Israeli slain in captivity says military pressure is killing the hostages

Jerusalem: Gil Dickmann's worst nightmare came true when he was told his cousin Carmel Gat, who had survived 11 months in Hamas captivity, had been killed in a tunnel in Gaza just before Israeli forces arrived. "She was so close to hugging her father," Dickmann, 32, told Reuters outside the Israeli Knesset, where he was lobbying lawmakers to push for a dealto secure the hostages' release.

"We failed as a country, we failed as a community."

Gat's body and those of five fellow hostages were recovered by Israeli troops on Sept 1, triggering an outpouring of grief and mass protests among Israelis demanding a hostage deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said increased military pressure would ultimately bring the hostages home.

An autopsy revealed that Gat and the other five hostages had been shot in the back of the head at close range, less than 48 hours before Israeli forces recovered the bodies in a tunnel under Gaza.

"Military pressure kills the hostages," said Dickman. "We know that for a fact."