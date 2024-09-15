Dead animals turned into everyday-use objects: Netizens react with horror to taxidermist's social media post

For many, the sight of dead animals makes their stomachs churn, they feel queasy and uncomfortable just by looking at them. However, that's not the case for taxidermist Jack Devaney.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Devaney owns a business which turns dead. frozen animals into everyday usable items.
In a video, Devaney tried explaining his job saying, "I just like making things out of frozen animals. When I started, people were sort of like, ‘What did you do this for?’, ‘Why have you done this?"
This caused a frenzy on social media as many people expressed shock over Devaney's job.
The taxidermist explained his day-to-day job, saying he takes the frozen animals out of the freezer in the morning and then spends his time making different things out of them.
However, he has emphatically stated that he is an 'animal lover' and all the animals he works with are 'ethically sourced.'
“I am an animal lover,” he said, adding, “But they are dead, there’s no wrong with that. I don’t have a problem with that.”
Devaney said what drives him to do such work is the hope of making someone laugh. He said, "The thing that inspires me is that hope of being able to make someone laugh, it just feels nice - almost therapeutic. I love what I do. Best thing in the world that I could be doing,” he further explains. He adds that his work doesn’t contain any “deeper meaning.”
He jokingly added, "If you’re in the market for a rat pencil case with a sharpener built into its... ahem... then Jack Devaney, a bad taxidermist from Plymouth, is your guy."
However, many users did not share Jack Devaney's views and were horrified by his job.
One user said, "This is giving serial killer progression.” Another said, "How about to treat animals with respect, even if they are dead?”
Among Devaney's many bizarre creations are a 'Rat Butt Pencil Sharpener', 'Rabbit Toaster', 'Marge Simpson Rat', and 'Rat Pencil Case'.
Published 15 September 2024, 17:19 IST